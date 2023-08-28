The artificial intelligence (AI) it is already present in many activities of human beings. One of those fields is that of military technology, in which AI has been implemented for several years. However the XQ-58A Valkyrie experimental aircraft of the United States Air Force seems to mark significant progress in this area.

According to infobae, the Valkyrie is an unmanned aircraft that has a stealth design, which allows it to evade enemy radars more effectively. Additionally, it has the ability to load missiles that can hit targets beyond its visual range.

The aforementioned medium explains that the AI ​​that controls the aircraft is designed to identify and assess threats, and only acts after receiving authorization from a human operator.

In addition, it can travel distances comparable to the width of China, a feature that greatly expands its radius of action.

Due to the experience of the Valkyrie, it can be affirmed that the entry of AI as an operational force within the army implies changes in military culture and combat tactics. “The rise of AI is causing a shift towards software as a crucial tool in warfare, creating opportunities for tech startups seeking a piece of the Pentagon’s vast acquisition budget,” the report said.

Regarding the economic investments made in this area, the article reports that the Air Force requested a multimillion-dollar budget to build between 1,000 and 2,000 AI-piloted drones: about 5.8 billion dollars. With that, he says, he could maintain his world air supremacy.

Competition with China

The competition between the powers in the military field is a matter of old data, However, AI has become a key component in the technology race between the US and China, especially when it comes to national security.

The Asian giant has deployed more than a thousand anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles along its coasts and on the artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea.

For the United States, the adoption of AI in combat aircraft may represent a partial solution to these challenges. The Valkyrie program could enable the production of more affordable combat drones. While an F-35 fighter jet retails for approximately $80 million, it is estimated that a Valkyrie drone could cost anywhere from $3 million to $25 million.

