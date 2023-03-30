Chilean soldiers monitor the border to protect and control the irregular entry of migrants into the Colchane commune, in the Tarapacá region. Alex Diaz (EFE)

The arrival of undocumented immigrants in the north of Chile has fallen by 54.5% in the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022. The resounding drop is largely due to the ordered deployment of the Armed Forces by the Government of Gabriel Boric in three regions of the so-called northern macrozone of the country, on the border with Bolivia and Peru. The measure approved by Congress came into force a month ago to provide support for control and public order in the face of the irregular migration and security crisis that is taking place at the main gateway for foreigners without documents to the South American country.

Venezuelans, who in the first quarter of last year accounted for 80% of arrivals, now only account for 36%. The rest are of Bolivian nationality. “These are objective data and that can demonstrate the results of the Armed Forces on the northern border,” the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, reported this week from Iquique, capital of the Tarapacá Region, which concentrates three quarters of the income of undocumented immigrants.

The weekly average of income detected irregularly in the first months of last year was 967 people. “What is the reality of this year? It is an average of 440 people as of March 19, 55% less than irregular income on the northern border of the country,” Monsalve said. As parallel measures to the military deployment, the undersecretary announced the creation of three working groups from the Executive: economic development, social investment and security problems. Each group will visit the area monthly to discuss the initiatives with the local authorities.

The figures have been well received by the broad political spectrum, but the Jesuit Migrant Service (SJM) calls for caution. “Previous experiences and those of other countries have shown that income can be transferred to other, more dangerous areas,” says Waleska Ureta, director of the foundation, “with the possible intervention of so-called coyotes, people who use the vulnerability of migrants and violate immigration legislation.” The impulse from SJM is that any restrictive measure implemented by the State be accompanied by others aimed at enabling regular entry through clear and efficient channels.

The redirection of irregular foreigners has also changed: a year ago, only 10% were returned to their country of origin. Now, the figure reaches 59%, according to data reported by the Carabineros and the Armed Forces. At the XXVIII edition of the Ibero-American Summit in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, held last week, President Boric urged the other leaders present “to be able to work together between countries of origin, transit, and destination.”

In a recent visit by the president to Colchane, a small border town with Bolivia that has come to have more foreigners without papers than inhabitants, the president assured that he ordered the new foreign minister Alberto van Klaveren to reinforce talks with neighboring countries, in particular with Bolivia, with which diplomatic relations have been broken since 1978. “They are not carrying out the redirection of Venezuelan and Colombian citizens who enter through the Colchane border and who are not received by the place where they enter, and we have to solve that Boric asserted.

The Bolivian vice chancellor, Freddy Mamani, responded emphatically: “There is no bilateral agreement, agreement or instrument that generates said obligation.” A resolution from April last year, signed by the current national migration director of Chile, Luis Eduardo Thayer, provided that “only Bolivian nationals” will be subject to the redirection procedure at the border crossing with Bolivia.

The exceptional measure to deploy the military in the northern macrozone is valid for 90 days, with the option of extending it. Special forces agents can perform three functions: identity checks, baggage inspection in case there is an element that indicates the commission of a crime and arrest of people, who will be referred to the police, if they enter without identification papers. or if they are committing an illegal act.

The areas where the military have been located concentrate the increase at the national level in crimes associated with people, arms and drug trafficking. In the case of Tarapacá, it is also the place in Chile with the highest rate of homicides associated with organized crime.