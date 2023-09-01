The military court will begin to hear the case of officers on violation of the rules of combat duty

The Second Western District Military Court will begin hearing the case of two officers on violation of the rules of combat duty, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Bondarev and Major Dmitry Dmytrakov are accused of not preventing the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Belgorod region in 2022, which caused the loss of personnel.

The officers are charged with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 340 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules for combat duty (combat service) for the timely detection and repulsion of a surprise attack on the Russian Federation or for ensuring its security, if this act caused harm to the interests of state security and grave consequences” ).

The case has been assigned to the judge, but the exact date of the hearing has not yet been set. The defendants face up to ten years in prison.

As Kommersant reported on August 11, the court will consider the first criminal case on violation of the rules of combat duty to repel a surprise attack on the territory. According to investigators, Bondarev and Dmitrakov were unable to prevent the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of their unit near the village of Staraya Nelidovka.

On April 27, 2022, the Governor of the Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that an ammunition depot had caught fire in the area of ​​the specified settlement.