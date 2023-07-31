In the statement, the Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism said that “after the kidnapping of the President of the Republic,” Mohamed Bazoum, “the putschists are intensifying arbitrary arrests.”

On Monday morning, Oil Minister Mahamane Sani Muhammadu, son of former President Muhammadu Issoufou, and Mines Minister Oseni Hadizatu were arrested.

The statement added that the putschists “arrested the head of the party’s national executive committee,” Formakwe Gado.

The party indicated that “this came after the arrest” of Interior and Decentralization Minister Homa Amadou Soli, Transport Minister Umaru Mallam Alma, and former Deputy Defense Minister Kala Mutari.

The party called for the “immediate release” of the arrested and “unjustly detained” ministers, noting that it feared that Niger would become a “dictatorship and totalitarian regime.”

Likewise, sources close to the presidency announced the arrest of the Minister of Vocational Education, Qassoum Mokhtar.

These arrests come at a time when the military council called, in a statement, “all former ministers and directors of institutions to resume work in the various available ministerial sectors and directorates,” no later than Monday at 12:00 noon (11:00 GMT).

On Sunday, Niger’s Prime Minister Omodou Mahamadou denounced, on France 24, an “unjustified coup,” reiterating that Niger relies “too much on its international partnership.”

Bazoum is still being held in his residence by members of his close guards since Wednesday morning. He had spoken on the phone with several heads of state and other personalities in Niger’s partner countries, such as France and the United States.