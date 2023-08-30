The military council announced, this evening, Wednesday, the appointment of a leader for the transitional period, after it seized power.

And the army announced, in a televised statement broadcast by the “Gabon 24” channel, the appointment of the Republican Guard commander, General Brice Olegy Nguema, as the leader of the transitional period after they overthrew President Ali Bongo.

According to the statement, an officer announced, in the presence of dozens of senior officers and generals representing all Gabonese army corps, that “General Brice Olegy Nguema has been appointed unanimously as head of the Transition and Institutional Restoration Committee and head of the transitional period,” whose duration was not specified.

The army kept the curfew in effect “until further notice.”

Earlier today, Wednesday, the military announced the seizure of power and placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest, surrounded by his family members and doctors.

The army also arrested other officials and announced the dissolution of constitutional institutions.