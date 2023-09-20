Military correspondent Andritsa: the assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was defeated in the Zaporozhye direction

In the Zaporozhye direction, the 82nd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was defeated, despite Western equipment. About this with reference to military correspondent Vlad Andritsa writes RT.

According to the military correspondent, the brigade was not helped by the American Stryker armored personnel carriers transferred to it. Losses amount to 100-150 people per day, in addition, Ukrainian soldiers are not allowed to retreat by barrier detachments.

At the same time, Russian troops occupy commanding heights, which makes it possible to conduct targeted fire. Because of this, rotation and supply of ammunition is complicated for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also suffered heavy losses: the 47th separate motorized rifle brigade “Magura”, the 116th and 118th mechanized brigades.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrey Marochko spoke about the large number of seriously wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. He added that the military was brought from positions located south of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region.