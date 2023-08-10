Voenkor Zhdanov: The Russian army broke through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kremennaya in the LPR

The Russian army broke through the first line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kremennaya in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). About it told RT war correspondent Igor Zhdanov.

The military commissar said that on this sector of the front, the T-90 “Breakthrough” tanks, which represent a cherished goal for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, helped the troops advance.