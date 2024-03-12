Kots: the preparation of an attack by the Ukrainian DRG on the Belgorod region was revealed

Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots said that the preparation of an attack by the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) on the Belgorod region was revealed several days ago. He gave such details in Telegram-channel.

He noted that over the past two days, Russian troops have carried out targeted strikes on accumulations of equipment and manpower in the border area.