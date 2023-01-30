Military correspondent Sladkov said that more and more foreign citizens are arriving to participate in the NWO

More and more foreign citizens arrive to participate in the Russian special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He stated this in his Telegram-channel war correspondent Alexander Sladkov.

“More and more foreigners are coming to participate in the NWO. Not “specialist mercenaries”, but ordinary guys and men, under the contract. Not everyone on planet Earth likes the United States, there are a lot of people who want to moderate their ambitions, ”he said. At the same time, the military commander did not name the countries from which foreigners arrive.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military told the Russian security forces that mercenaries from the United States and Great Britain had been abandoned on Bolshoi Potemkin Island in the Kherson region. They were given the task of shooting at the civilian population, so that later they could be passed off as victims of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to The Washington Post, about one to three thousand foreign mercenaries are fighting on the side of Ukraine. Most of them serve in three battalions of the foreign legion. It is specified that in the first months of the Russian special operation there were much more mercenaries.