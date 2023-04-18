To determine the place of residence of conscripts in Moscow, a video surveillance system is used

The video surveillance system in Moscow is used to determine the place of residence of conscripts. About it in an interview TASS said the military commissar of the capital, Colonel Maxim Loktev.

As the military commissar explained, the main reason for the non-appearance of citizens at the military registration and enlistment office is living outside the place of registration, because of this they are unable to hand over the summons.

In addition, at the direction of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, organizations in which conscripts work provide information about them to the military commissariats. Educational organizations help military enlistment offices determine where recruits are trained.

Loktev stressed that with such information about a person, it would not be difficult to notify him of his appearance at the military registration and enlistment office.

Earlier, Maxim Loktev said that conscripts in 2023 will not be sent to the zone of the special military operation. Loktev recalled that the decision not to send conscripts to the special operation zone was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Spring conscription began on April 1. Within its framework, it is planned to call up 147,000 recruits to the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia.