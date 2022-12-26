Military correspondent Kotenok: the executed family in Makiivka was finished off with shots in the head

Yury Kotenok, a war correspondent for the Segodnya.ru publication and the Donbass information and analytical service, revealed the details of the execution of a family of eight in the city of Makeyevka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). About this he wrote in your Telegram channel.

According to him, a group of armed people were involved in the massacre, who killed civilians with machine guns. He also learned that the victims were finished off with shots to the head.

The murder of a family in Makiivka was reported earlier on December 27. Among the dead were three children, the youngest of whom is one year old.