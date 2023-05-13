Voenkor Kots: the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin with powerful strikes on the positions of the Russian military

War correspondent Andrei Kots in a conversation with Ura.ru described the first signals that will indicate that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have launched a planned counter-offensive. According to him, in this case, Ukrainian soldiers will organize powerful artillery attacks on the positions of the Russian military, as well as their warehouses.

“The offensive of Ukraine, if it takes place in the coming days, will certainly begin with powerful artillery preparation along the entire line of contact,” he said.

Kots added that the Armed Forces will also carry out missile strikes, use drones to attack from the rear, and also try to destroy military arsenals. He explained that otherwise the counteroffensive would be doomed, since the Ukrainian fighters would be crushed by Russian artillery and aircraft.

The military commissar noted that now there are no signs that the enemy is preparing for a major attack in the near future. He clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine only arrange sorties for reconnaissance in force.

Earlier it became known that Ukrainian officials are not confident in the success of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Financial Times newspaper notes that the country’s authorities are concerned that the West will stop providing military and financial assistance to Kyiv.