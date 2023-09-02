Military correspondent Rudenko: the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the meeting came under attack from two Iskanders

Russian missilemen attacked the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the city of Krasnoarmeisk, Donetsk region, which is under the control of Kyiv. Shelling footage showed war correspondent Andrei Rudenko.

Video taken from a reconnaissance drone shows how two powerful explosions alternately occur in the building. After that, the remains of the building collapse to the ground.

The military commissar claims that at the time of the strike, a meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taking place at the headquarters. There is no information about the fate of the commanders.

On August 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military had destroyed the headquarters of the operational-tactical group “Donetsk” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the representative of the military department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the headquarters was located in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Rovnoye.