Voenkor Kots said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have enough fighters for the successful implementation of the counteroffensive

War correspondent Andrei Kots in a conversation with Ura.ru commented preparation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of a counter-offensive and named the reasons for its failure. According to him, the Ukrainian military lacks a large number of fighters to implement their plans.

“From day to day, the beginning of the offensive of Ukraine is possible. Perhaps they will wedge in some areas even quite deeply, but in the end we will stop them, ”he said.

Kots clarified that at present the number of military personnel located in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Russia and Ukraine is approximately equal, in connection with which Kyiv is unlikely to achieve significant success. He noted that for this the number of fighters of the attacking side should be at least three times higher than that of the defending side, five times higher in the battles in the city, and seven times higher in the mountainous wooded area.

The military commissar added that Russian soldiers in each of the directions are ready for any scenario of military operations.

Earlier, Telegraph columnists Joe Barnes and Roland Oliphant said that Russian planning bombs forced Ukraine to reconsider its plans to carry out a counteroffensive.