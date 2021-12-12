Interviewed RIA News Russian military experts have said the US has no ability to intercept nuclear missiles to prevent Russia from retaliating if a conflict breaks out. Despite the fact that 20 years ago, the United States withdrew from the Treaty on the Limitation of Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) systems to create such weapons, they have not succeeded until then.

An expert in the field of strategic weapons, a veteran of the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces) Vladimir Yevseev believes that the complexes created by America “on the ground” will not be able to repel warheads. He noted that systems based on the principles of kinetic interception have very serious limitations, and therefore are extremely difficult to use.

The specialist expressed confidence that the United States would not be able to provide an effective anti-missile defense in the event of a conflict with Russia, since this would entail significant costs. We are talking about the deployment of missile defense in space, this would require about a thousand interceptor satellites in geostationary orbit, it is too expensive even for such a rich country as the United States.

The former head of the international treaty department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Yevgeny Buzhinsky, has a similar opinion. According to him, the American system can repel a missile strike, for example, from Iran or North Korea, but obviously loses in the prospects for Russia or China.

“No missile defense system will be able to save from a first strike, in which thousands of warheads are involved, and it is unlikely that it will ever appear, even from elementary calculations – about three anti-missile missiles need to be produced for one warhead, and taking into account also false targets, it will be about tens of thousands of interceptor missiles. You understand that no economy in the world can withstand it, ”he concluded.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ahead of the United States in terms of modern weapons. He noted that Russia is modernizing the existing armament potential and introducing new complexes. At the same time, the head of state emphasized that with the Americans there is an approximate parity in nuclear weapons – nuclear carriers and the number of warheads.