The militant journalist Ezequiel Guazzora was convicted of threaten four times and coerce his ex-partner to 3 years in prison on hold.

This was ordered by the oral court in Federal Criminal N ° 3, for an attack that occurred in 2014, after the influencer ultraK was fired from his job as adviser by Former Deputy Stella Maris Córdoba, with whom he had had a relationship.

The ruling, handed down this Tuesday by judges Andrés Basso, Fernando Machado Pelloni and Javier Feliciano Ríos, found it guilty of four facts of aggression and intimidation and obliges Guazzora to “refrain from maintaining any kind of contact with Stella Maris Córdoba”, current director of the Tucumán Housing Institute, and to “carry out a course on gender perspective“, as conditions for not enforcing the sentence and going to jail.

For this, the militant in networks must “establish residence”, and “submit to the care of a board of trustees“, as determined by the judges, who forced him to bear the costs of the trial.

At the trial, it was learned that Guazzora had met the former deputy when he was a waiter in a restaurant, that they started dating and the bond extended to the workplace. Thus it was that the journalist today agreed to positions in the Ministry of Justice, the General Auditor of the Nation and the Council of the Magistracy, where he advised the deputy, until she fired him.

Excerpt from the conviction against the Kirchner militant Ezequiel Guazzora

Guazzora wanted to circumscribe that the breakdown of the affective relationship and the beginning of another relationship had resulted in his dismissal, in a plane of spite and that for this reason, the then advisor had warned the deputy that he would make it public.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office in the case argued that Guazzora had a “deliberate reaction, repeated four times” and “mediating gender violence.” And that any reason for the dismissal “is not relevant” to his actions, according to the indictment.

The judges agreed and considered at least four proven coercive threatsAlthough the grounds for the ruling will only be announced on March 23.

The complaint of the former Kirchner deputy became notorious in the framework of an investigation against her, for allegedly withholding parts of the salary of her advisers that ended up in the courts of Comodoro Py.

Former deputy Stella Maris Córdoba, complainant, when she was a member of the Council of the Magistracy. Photo Germán García Adrasti.

It was then that the complaint that Córdoba had made to his former partner and former advisor emerged, in which he revealed that Guazzora “would have told him that he had a firearm and that he was not afraid to use it against her.”

For that cause regarding the withholding of employee salaries, the late Judge Claudio Bonadio raided Guazzora’s house. Then it was found a famous envelope with an “urgent” stamp and the sender of Héctor Farías Brito, former private secretary of the then president Cristina Kirchner, in which it was suggested to benefit a candidate for judge, for a shortlist that had to be defined in the Council of the Magistracy, which was part of Córdoba.

Ezequiel Guazzora, when he interviewed Alberto Fernández. Video capture.

Notwithstanding the conviction of Guazzora, the judges also ruled that “Extract testimonials” to investigate the statements of a witness, also a former collaborator of Córdoba, about alleged pressure from the former legislator to enter the statements in the trial against the militant journalist.

Style aggressive and with his gaze fixed on receiving virality in networks with his militant “escraches”, Guazzora gained fame in networks, after addressing in the street and harass journalists that he considered “macristas”, as well as dedicating himself to insult them in the networks.

Guazzora insulted and harassed Baby Etchecopar and Alfredo Leuco at their workplaces, who denounced him. The journalist Luis Majul also accused him of harassment, sued him “for damages” and managed to have him imposed a restriction order to get closer to him.

He was also criminally denounced after publishing tweets in which he promoted the attack on silobags of agricultural producers. Similarly, Guazzora was the victim of physical attacks while covering an opposition march in the Obelisk last year.

I was sentenced to 3 years in prison by a court in Comodoro Py. A medal on the chest. I was convicted of claiming my job from my employer and former partner, who fired me when I started a romantic relationship with another person. If it is a crime, condemn me a thousand times. – Ezequiel Guazzora (@CarlosGuazzora) March 17, 2021

One of his last jobs was awarded to him by Gustavo Menéndez, mayor of Merlo and president of the Buenos Aires PJ. He hired him in full quarantine last year to give a “neighborhood journalism” workshop, sponsored by the municipality.

When the ruling was known, Guazzora gave his I download on Twitter: “I was convicted by a court in Comodoro Py. A medal in the chestor, “he wrote. He also said that he is going to appeal the conviction and that he will publish videos.

