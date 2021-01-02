Arkadiusz Milik wants to get back on the pitch. After half a season in the stands due to his problems with Naples, the Pole is waiting for the negotiation between his current club and Atleti to come to fruition, something that remains difficult. The azzurri are still asking around 15 million euros for his token, despite the player’s contract expiring in June, while the mattress supply does not exceed 8 million. The market never stops and today, despite the holiday, the contacts between the forward’s environment, the Italian club and the rojiblancos continued.

For January, Milik’s priority is to play and he has already accepted Atleti’s proposal, which he is very excited about. Marseille has also been interested in his services, but the Pole would not agree to sign in the long term with a Ligue1 team. The reason is simple: for June, several top teams from Serie A, LaLiga and Premier will offer you very important agreements at a technical and economic level, although that opportunity would cost him to live a whole year in the stands.

Atleti could avoid that sad end (which would jeopardize their presence in the Eurocup), as long as Naples lowers its claims. Simeone does not want to wait long to sign Diego Costa’s replacement and if there will be no approach next week the Madrid citizens will change their objective. This weekend, the talks will continue without pauses.