Public opinion investigations insist that Javier Milei, the far-right candidate for the La Libertad Avanza group, has become the preferred leader of Argentines. He has already exceeded a floor of 24% of voting intentions and there is still 39% that “maybe they would vote for him.” According to these studies, a scenario is taking shape in which Milei could participate in a possible second round, after the presidential elections to be held on October 22. This economist, who began to become popular no more than four years ago, advances with almost no territorial structure. With the liturgy of a rock star, he organizes rallies that he calls “recitals.” He preaches slogans from the most conservative right, related to Vox, in Spain, or Bolsonarismo, in Brazil. The stridency of this candidate draws attention but, perhaps, prevents us from observing the swell that drives him.

The Argentina on which the figure of Milei is projected has not grown for a decade. For five years she has been involved in a delicate crisis: she renegotiated her debt but is still on the brink of default; annual inflation has already exceeded 110%; savers flee the peso in search of dollars, which they cannot get because the authorities blocked the exchange market; the salary is pulverized and poverty exceeds marks of 40%. The effect of these miseries on the state of mind is not due only to the magnitude of the deviations. The duration of the discomfort is also very important.

The main effect of this persistence is that it is impossible to blame a single political force for the disaster. Cristina Kirchner governed between 2007 and 2015; She was succeeded by Mauricio Macri, between 2015 and 2019, which is when Alberto Fernández arrived, supported by Mrs. Kirchner. The parties changed but the problems worsened. This explains why the polarization kirchnerismo/antikirchnerismo, or macrismo/antimacrismo, which has explained public life in Argentina for at least 15 years, is losing its validity. Many citizens begin to believe that “everyone is to blame.”

Milei works on this sentiment, proposing a new contradiction. Left and right are no longer opposed. Now it is the people against the leadership. Those above and those below. The music is similar to what Pablo Iglesias played from the Spanish ultra-left of Podemos. The slogan is to put an end to “the caste”. The letter, however, is the opposite.

Milei was radicalizing her speech. She began by criticizing public spending, especially since it is financed with a monetary issue, which feeds inflation and the consequent deterioration in wages. Later she took her criticism to the State and, a little further, to the political bureaucracy. She sometimes touches a last frontier. For example, when she says that the Argentine mess began in 1916, that is, with the democratization of the vote. Or when she confesses that, in her spare time, she throws darts at a photo of Alfonsín. Raúl Alfonsín assumed power in 1983, after the horrible dictatorship that began in 1976. For this reason, he is considered the father of contemporary democracy in the country. Milei attacks spending, later the State, a little later politics, and threatens to condemn the democratic system.

It is difficult to know if the sympathy that he arouses in increasingly diverse swaths of voters is inspired by these arguments or if, instead, it is due to the fact that they see him angry. Angry like them. On stage, or on the TV set when he is interviewed, Milei becomes enraged, yells, insults. She promises to use a chainsaw to end almost everything.

Milei’s offer is based on two more or less mythological solutions. Put an end to “the caste” and solve the economic disaster with dollarization. The unknowns posed by the achievement of these objectives are still not cleared up. It seems to matter little. The qualitative analyzes of public opinion, based on the interrogation of focus groups, interpret that this discourse hides a couple of keys to the success of the candidate.

The condemnation from the political class eases the consciences of voters who are being told that they have no responsibility for the dire state of the country. The culprits are the ones in charge. That same accusation separates Milei from the rest of the politicians. The other aspirants to govern as of December of this year hint, with variable sincerity, the sacrifices that citizens will have to make so that material life is normalized. Instead, the ultra-right candidate suggests that those who will pay the cost are the politicians, who live off the State, which he intends to reduce. Argentines have already lived for two decades listening to the diatribes of a discourse that condemns the market from the court of politics. Are you now entering the reverse cycle? From the throne of the market, politics is condemned.

The same attraction has the economic recipe of Milei. The peso will be abandoned and the dollar will be adopted. The adjustments that the passage from one currency to another would require remain shrouded in mist. Argentines who, to protect themselves from inflation, look for dollars, with Milei they will have dollars. At what parity? For that answer you have to wait. This emerging leader has a role model. But he still doesn’t have a project. That is, a model that can be implemented. It is curious: Cristina Kirchner, in a distributionism that ran out of dollars, the same thing is happening to her.

When he burst onto the scene, Milei was seen for what he is: a lover of the market, a cultivator of unregulated capitalism, which would gradually erode the base of PRO, Macri’s party, which is part of the Together for Change coalition. This phenomenon continues, especially among young people. But he has begun to live with another. Milei is also threatening the base of Peronism led by Cristina Kirchner.

They are sectors of the impoverished lower middle class. Also there the most attracted is the youth. The seduction of this electoral strip is novel and can be explained for several reasons. The first one has already been said: many people support Milei not because of what she says but because of how she says it. She expresses contained anger. A second: many of those poor citizens until recently belonged to the middle class. He has a poor income, but political and cultural categories from his previous installation in the pyramid. The third hypothesis: the ultra-liberal candidate is speaking to a multitude of young workers who self-manage their economy through digital platforms. They are drivers, delivery men and informal self-employed workers who want the State not to interfere in their way of earning their bread. Milei’s deployment to this electoral universe is also explained by the fact that, tormented by an economic crisis with an uncertain outcome, Peronism seems to be headed for an electoral disaster.

political perplexity

The departure of this candidate has introduced a state of such perplexity in Argentine politics that the questions he raises are still not well defined. The most pressing: if Milei entered the second round and was victorious, with what structure would he govern? How strong would he be in Congress? Who would he look to as allies? He is asking himself these questions. That is why he no longer says that “the caste” is the political class. A week ago he changed the definition: now they are the ones who make decisions against the people. Actually, Milei began to clarify, he is not against a caste, but against the status quo.

The adventures of this candidate still have to overcome several barriers. Above all one: those who identify with him in the polls adhere to everything he says, they do not wonder how he would come to specify it, but they stop at an enigma: Milei’s recurring fits of rage, do they poorly hide a deeper structure of emotional instability? Other details of the personality of this economist may be part of folklore. For example, the determining influence of his sister Karina de él, a tarot reader who connects him with his dead dog in the afterlife.

Those outbursts of the candidate are very striking. They suggest that Milei is an innovation but, at the same time, a symptom. A disturbing symptom of the society that is looking at him. Argentina entered 22 years ago in a traumatic storm. It was the collapse of convertibility, a fixed exchange rate regime in which each peso was promised to be worth one dollar. The collapse of that system also devastated the administration of Fernando De la Rúa. Angry crowds, without any leadership, mobilized to the cry of “everyone leave”.

That outbreak was the cradle of two political subjects who tried to close the gap between representatives and represented. They were Kirchnerism, as the dominant expression of Peronism, and Macrismo, as a channel for the participation of the middle sectors that had become disenchanted with radicalism. Both forces carried out, in aggressive competition, the political game of the last two decades. Today both show signs of exhaustion. Evidence: Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri, its leaders, are the two politicians with the worst image in all the polls.

Milei questions the electorate. But she also challenges the Peronist leadership of the Frente de Todos and its rivals from Together for Change. The rise of the new populist right will find a limit if these two actors manage to renew themselves.

