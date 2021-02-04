From scratch, like all great visionaries, the Murcian businessman Manuel Torres – who passed away on November 5 – made the creation of a leading business company in the national and international aeronautical sector a reality. The pages of LA VERDAD have witnessed over the years the achievements and milestones of MTorres, a high-tech industrial group that has ended up placing the Region on the map of an avant-garde sector, but now faces its tougher test in a difficult market situation, aggravated by the effect of the crisis.

In fact, the announcement of its employment regulation plans has recently put a benchmark company at risk for its own survival. Founded in 1975 in Navarra, initially dedicating itself to the creation of machinery for paper, it ended up making the leap to aeronautics in 1986, becoming since then a supplier to the main world manufacturers of aircraft. From there, as a result of growth, it made the leap to Murcia in 1997. Later, it entered the segment of the production of wind generators.

The newspaper already picked up the news in the January 5, 1996 edition that the Cartagena region “will host a factory to manufacture aircraft fuselage.” The Development Institute was behind to attract this investment, which eventually became the axis to promote the Fuente Álamo Technology Park.

So the future of the MTorres plant will depend on a shock wave in aeronautics, like the one experienced in 2001, when another difficult moment with orders for the then new Airbus 380 aircraft was avoided, as published on December 5.