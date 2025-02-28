02/28/2025



Updated at 12: 41h.





The National Disability Agency (Andis), under the Ministry of Health of Argentina, announced Thursday that It will modify the resolution that qualifies people with different degrees of disability as “idiots,” “mental weak” and “fools” And he assured, after unleashing a strong controversy, that it was “an error.”

«From the Andis we want to clarify that the publication of the terms in question had no discriminatory intention, but that it was an error derived from the use of concepts belonging to an obsolete terminology», Said the agency on its official page. The aforementioned terms appear in the Annex of Resolution 187/2025, published last month in the Official Gazette of the Nation and that defines the ‘medical criteria’ to measure work disability, and which according to the Andis will be modified.

Under a section entitled “Mental delays”, the resolution classifies people of “idiot”, “fool” or “mental weak” -which can be “deep”, “moderate” or “mild” -, according to their level of disability and determines that “it corresponds to those who present deep or greater mental weakness.” «Resolution 187/2025 and Its annex will be modified following current medical and regulatory standards, In order to ensure that the terminology used is aligned with international references, ”said the statement published Thursday by the agency.

«The National Disability Agency (ANDIS) reaffirms its commitment to a fair, transparent and based on medical criteria and a comprehensive analysis of the socio -economic situation of people, which guarantees that the Non -contributory pensions for labor disability are granted to those who really need them, ”added the text.









The decision of the national body to modify the resolution is given after a general rejection from different sectors and organizations. The Permanent Disability Forum published a statement in repudiation to the resolution, which it considered “An inadmissible setback that threatens the rights of people with disabilities”and demanded his “immediate review.”

The National Deputy of the Left Front Nicolás del Caño had announced in his X account that they would present a project to reject the resolution in Parliament and «continue accompanying the claims and demands of people with disabilities and their families».

Seven Argentine human rights organizations and representing people with disabilities, among which are the Civil Association for Equality and Justice (ACIJ) and the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), had submitted on February 3 an administrative claim in which they asked the Andis to the urgent repeal of the norm “for violating the rights of persons with disabilities.”