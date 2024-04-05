The Milei Government receives a US military plane and will inspect a Chinese space base

In the midst of new protests against it due to thousands of layoffs in the public sector, the Government of Javier Milei ratified its alignment with the United States and Israel, after receiving a new military plane from the North American country. Meanwhile, they confirmed that they will investigate the Chinese space base located in Argentine Patagonia.

The Argentine president, Javier Milei, was present this Friday at the delivery ceremony of the Hercules C-130 military transport plane, along with other officials of his Government and the commander of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardson.

Hercules aircraft are ships used in medium-heavy technical transport of various armed forces around the world, including Argentina, the United States, Chile, Brazil and Spain.

For the Argentine president, who expressed his gratitude to Commander Richardson for the transfer of the aircraft, this agreement “demonstrates the firm ties of cooperation between our nations.” Milei has expressed on several occasions his alignment in geopolitical terms with the North American nation and with Israel, a country he visited at the beginning of February and with whom he expressed solidarity for the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which was the trigger for the war. in Gaza.