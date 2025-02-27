The Milei government qualifies as “idiots”, “fools” and “mental weak” to people with disabilities

The National Disability Agency, under the Ministry of Health of the Government of Javier Milei, described people with different degrees of disability such as “idiots”, “mental weak” and “fools” in a resolution Published on January 14 in the Official Gazette of the Nation Argentina and that had broad diffusion this Thursday.

Experts detail in the Argentine Congress that Milei was key in the cryptocurrency scandal

The terms appear in a resolution of the Andis agency that defines the medical criteria to measure labor disability, a requirement provided since September 2024 for those who receive non -contributory pensions.

Under a section entitled “Mental delays”, he classifies the people of “idiot”, “fool” or “mental weak”, which can be “deep”, “moderate” or “slight”, according to their level of disability and determines that “it corresponds to those who present deep or greater mental weakness.”

The new classification of the government of Milei recovers a 1998 decree by Carlos Menem, in which there was talk, as now, three decades later, of “idiots, fools, deep, moderate and slight mental weak.”

Seven Argentine human rights organizations and representing people with disabilities, among which are the Civil Association for Equality and Justice (ACIJ) and the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), interposed on February 3 an administrative claim in which they asked the Andis to the urgent repeal of the norm “for violating the rights of persons with disabilities”.

In the appeal, they affirm that the resolution “attentive flagrantly against the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, (…) putting fundamental human rights risk.”

The lawyer of the rights program of people with disabilities of Acij Agostina Quiroz explained to Efe that these expressions “reproduce and reinforce historical prejudices that exacerbate the discrimination of people with disabilities.”

And he considered that “it is particularly problematic that it is the State who resorts to those speeches, since it is precisely the one who must fight them.”

Civil society organizations also indicated that the State measures “disability” by resorting to medical criteria that do not know “the social model of disability”, taken by the Convention.

Quiroz said that the resolution reproduces “the medical model of disability, which was already overcome by the social model.”

“According to this model, disability is understood as the interaction between the characteristics of the person and the barriers present in their environment, so the focus is not made or its ‘deficiency’, nor is it intended to ‘normalize it’ through medical treatments (as the medical model does), but it puts the focus on the community and in the state, which must be transformed to ensure the full participation of people with disabilities. lawyer.

An Acij statement said that “there are no ‘invalid’ people to work, but all can do so to the extent to them the support they require.”

On the impact of the measure on the lives of thousands of people with disabilities in the country, the lawyer said: “The language and ways in which we refer to other people have concrete impacts both in collective (in policies, in practices and cultures), as in the individual (in the construction of the identity of the subjects).”

Milei puts in check the separation of powers and appoints two judges of the Supreme Court by decree





“The fact that the Public Administration continues to use these terms to refer to certain people generates serious damage to them and their families, as well as society as a whole, by reinforcing stereotypes and attitudinal barriers that threaten the construction of more just and inclusive communities,” he concluded.