On International Women's Day, the Government of Javier Milei in Argentina announced that the Women's Hall of the Casa Rosada will change its name and will now be called the “Hall of the Heroes.” This space in the Argentine government house was created by former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and honored the participation of women in the country's history and recognized the struggles of sexual and gender diversities.

In Argentina, the commemoration of International Women's Day took place with feminist demonstrations heavily monitored by the police and in a week marked by tension between the Government and feminism. It is the first 8M of the Executive of Javier Milei, a president who openly considers himself “anti-feminist.”

Women perform during the International Women's Day march in front of Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, March 8, 2024. © AP – Natacha Pisarenko

Activism for women's rights in the South American country, which was a reference for the entire region, now faces great challenges. Since taking office in December, Javier Milei has closed both the Ministry of Women's Affairs and the national anti-discrimination agency.

Now it is the Argentine Women's Bicentennial Hall that has been making the headlines. This Friday, March 8, coincided with the resignification of this space that is located in the Casa Rosada and that had been inaugurated in March 2009 during the first presidential term of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The spokesperson for the Milei Government, Manuel Adorni, reported in a press conference that the name will now be “Hall of the Heroes” and argued that the previous meaning of the space generated an alleged reverse discrimination.



A photograph released by the Argentine Presidency shows presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni giving a daily press conference at the Casa Rosada presidential palace on February 22, 2024. © AFP – HANDOUT

“Having a Women's Hall may even be discriminatory towards men,” said Adorni, who added that the decision to eliminate the feminist notion from the hall was ordered by the Secretary General of the Presidency and sister of the president, Karina Milei.

This same week, Javier Milei had already generated controversy regarding women's rights by stating in front of a secondary school that “abortion is an aggravated homicide.”

What did the Women's Room of the Casa Rosada represent?

What for some was an uncomfortable symbol of Kirchnerism, a determining movement in Argentine politics since 2003, for others was a valuable legacy of the controversial former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The Salon of Argentine Women of the Bicentennial was renamed on March 6, 2009.

In this room, paintings are exhibited that portray the main women who contributed to the country's history, such as the emblematic Eva Duarte. Paintings that apparently will not be removed despite the resignification that the Milei administration will give to the space, according to spokesman Manuel Adorni.

It is not the first time that this room was redefined. During the right-wing government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), the space was subdivided and converted into offices.

But the subsequent Government of Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), of which Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was vice president, resignified it and added an adjoining room in tribute not only to the fight for women's rights, but also for the rights of sexual and gender diversities.



Argentine President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner attend the opening session of the 141st legislative period of the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 1, 2023. © Tomás Cuesta / Reuters

The images of Lohana Berkins, Carlos Jáuregui, María Elena Walsh, Néstor Perlongher, and María Florentina Gómez Miranda were incorporated there. All important figures in Argentine culture and activists for the rights of the LGBTIQ community.

To this second inauguration in 2020attended by renowned activist groups such as the Las Madres de Plaza de Mayo movement, which fight to clarify the violent disappearances during the last civil-military dictatorship.

The first figures of the year show an increase in gender violence in the country

The Observatory of Femicides in Argentina “Adriana Marisel Zambrano” warned that the number of femicides during January 2024 exceeded that registered in the same month last year. According to the Observatory's new report, between January 1 and 31, 2024, 30 victims of gender violence were registered.

Alejandra Benaglia, spokesperson for the Observatory, reported that “the main provinces with femicides were Buenos Aires and Santa Fe, with 6 victims; Chaco, with 3, and the same number of women in Salta.”

“The statistics do not go down and it is like an accumulation of multi-causal gender violence, federal and the context of each place makes each feminicide particular and unique, behind these numbers there are companions, including transvestites murdered, there are boys without mothers,” he added. Benagila on a public station in Argentina after the publication of the report.

With local media