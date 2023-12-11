The Argentine Government will review all public administration contracts and the status of state personnel in the South American countrydemanding full presence from public employees, the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, announced this Monday.

The announcement took place after the Argentine president, Javier Milei, met with the members of his cabinet, the vice president, Victoria Villarruel, and other authorities.

“Not only was there talk of putting together a general inventory, but also an inventory of the status of all administration personnel. Each and every one of the contracts will be reviewed, in order to find irregular contracts in each of the contracts. in force in the ministries and with the universities,” he said in his second meeting of the day with the media.

In addition, Adorni advanced some of the measures that the new Argentine Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, will announce tomorrow in his first package of measures as a member of Milei's cabinet.

“It will go in line with a strong tax cut, some expansion of social items and with a reduction of privileges that President Milei gave the order to carry out urgently“said the spokesperson.

Adorni assured that the strong economic crisis in which Argentina is immersed has a “historic” and “recurrent” character.

“Every so often we lead to a hyperinflationary crisis and a debt crisis. When you spend more than you have, it leads to emissions, which leads to inflation and that is what we have now,” said the spokesperson for the new Argentine Government. .

Presidential inauguration of Javier Milei.

Yesterday, in his first speech as president of the South American country, Javier Milei, reaffirmed his intentions to undertake a strong economic adjustment in the public administration of Argentina.

“There is no money,” the president proclaimed to the applause of his followers, some of them with stuffed animals and toys in the shape of a chainsaw, the symbol used by Milei to refer to the cut in public spending.

