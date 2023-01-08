The mountainous areas in the eastern region witnessed a great turnout from local and resident families after the rains stopped, to enjoy the cool weather and sit near the waterways.

Yesterday, the mild weather attracted numbers of visitors, after the traffic returned to normal, and opened the roads that were closed by the concerned authorities as a precaution, as they enjoyed the safe atmosphere after most regions of the country witnessed, the day before yesterday, moderate and heavy rains.

According to the climate report of the National Center of Meteorology, weather records showed that the amount of rain that fell in the port of Khor Fakkan amounted to 28.9 mm, in the city of Dhadna 20.7 mm, in the port of Fujairah 12.7 mm, and in Fujairah Airport 12 mm.

While the Sharjah Police announced the opening of all main and secondary roads in the city of Khorfakkan, represented by the roads of Al-Nahwa, Shis and Burj Al-Rabi, after they were temporarily closed to vehicular traffic as a result of the accumulation of rain and the flow of valleys.

The emergency teams in the municipalities of the eastern region were also able to respond immediately to reports about the locations of rainwater gathering, and to withdraw it through mechanisms and equipment.

And the municipalities of the Eastern Region reopened the parks after they were temporarily closed during heavy rains, in response to the plan that they developed in cooperation with the Eastern Region Police, the Planning and Survey Departments, the Initiative Authority and the Roads and Transport Authority to face any air emergency.