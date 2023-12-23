Milan – In 2023 the Milan Stock Exchange was the best among the main ones in the world: it still has a lot to recover to reach the historic highs that other stock lists, including European ones, are updating, but in the meantime it has achieved the greatest growth since the beginning of the year. A step above Tokyo, better than the general Wall Street indices and all the European stock exchanges. With an important fact: the improvement in Italian government bonds, indifferent for now to the choices on the ESM, are helping Piazza Affari significantly. Meanwhile, the European ranking: the Ftse Mib index of Milan has grown by 28% since the beginning of 2023, the main list of Madrid by 22%, Frankfurt by 19% (here is a stock exchange that is still traveling at its all-time highs), Paris by 16%. The rally offset last year's declines caused by the war in Ukraine and stock markets outside the euro zone benefited to a lesser extent: Zurich rose by only 4%, London by three percentage points.

A clear signal that operators are looking above all at the monetary policy of central banks. And, not surprisingly, European government bonds have improved their performance significantly in recent weeks, counting on the ECB's upcoming rate cuts. Not all analysts agree in estimates on the next reductions in the cost of money and indeed several warn that the market could be very disappointed by cuts that are lower than the fall in inflation. But in the meantime, Italian bonds are clearly strengthening. In fact, in the last session of the week, the downward phase of the spread between ten-year BTPs and German Bunds continued decisively, reaching below 155 basis points, the lowest since March 2022. And the yield on the Treasury product fell to at 3.5%, the lowest since August 2022. It remains a level much higher than the equivalent levels of countries such as Greece (2.9%) and Portugal (2.5%), but it is a figure that is good for Piazza Affari where the banks, which have a large quantity of Italian public debt products in their belly, weigh heavily.

However, the queen company of the Milan Stock Exchange this year it was Leonardo, which recovered 85%, with Unicredit following suit, up 82%. Far behind, but still with a notable performance, Stellantis, up 56%, Monte dei Paschi (+55%) and Bper, up 54% so far. Diasorin, on the other hand, did poorly among the main stocks, falling by 26% after the strong increases in the sector in the Covid era, followed by Fineco which lost 12%. Then companies with very limited losses, with the third step of this little coveted podium on which Erg finds itself, down by 4%. And now? Operators point out that the November rally, since Piazza Affari achieved an 11% run, has essentially stabilized. And therefore we look even more at the ECB and the growth rates of the economy, which we hope will be able to improve in parallel with a progressive reduction in inflation.

The most optimistic analysts expect up to six cuts of 25 basis points in the Eurozone by 2024, but this appears to be a very open vision. In fact, Frankfurt does not seem to want to keep pace with the containment of inflation and the average of the reports is 'satisfied' with three cuts during the year, with the warning not to delude oneself about an overly accommodating European Central Bank. Better news on gross domestic product estimates: that of the euro area is generally seen growing by 0.4% in 2024, but Italy should do better (up to a 0.7% increase in GDP) thanks above all to the development of the Pnrr projects.