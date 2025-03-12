The PSOE migratory pact with the Catalan separatists has exploded this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies by the Popular Party with Pedro Sánchez de Minigira by Finland and Luxembourg and those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo demanding the resignation of the person responsible … Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. “By seven miserable votes have betrayed the State Security Forces and Bodies, sold the safety of our country and chopped the southern border of Europe,” the PP spokesman in the lower house, Miguel Tellado, a newspaper of sessions in hand, has spotted him, throwing in the minister a few words that he himself pronounced in parliamentary headquarters six months ago in which he affirmed that “both the control of the borders and the flow Migratory are exclusive powers of the State and the central government, and are not likely to be transferred or delegates ».

Marlaska, who has chosen to deny the greatest, has said to be insisting “by active and passive” that “there is no assignment” to independence in the competence in migratory matters to Catalonia. “It will be the National Police that continues to say who enters and leaves our borders and sealing the passports, and who agrees and executes when the expulsion of foreign citizens is processed,” he defended. To questions from the PP and Vox in the usual control session to the Government in the Congress of Deputies, Marlaska has assured that the law arising from the pact with JUNTS does not imply transferring the control of the borders or that of the irregular migratory flows and neither the expulsion of the National Police and the Civil Guard of the territory.

A speech with which the Minister of Interior has failed to convince the popular bench. «Mr. Marlaska, you are a minister exhausted, unable and unauthorized. Any agent makes more sense of honor than you. Do and do us a favor: it resigns and apologizes, “Tellado has questioned, who is clear that” the independentistas have achieved much more with the PSOE than with the Unilateral Declaration of Independence. ”

“The only moment in which the political integrity of Spain was endangered was with the government of Rajoy and the Unilateral Declaration of Independence in Catalonia,” the socialist responded quickly, ensuring that with that executive “yes he lacked respect for the civil guard and the National Police, in the same way as with that of José María Aznar, said Marlask they reduced 750 troops in seven years, between 2011 and 2017 ».

The Interior head has gone further in his speech and came to accuse the popular of “using” the security forces and bodies. «You use you. They did it in the government to destroy evidence and investigate the adversary while passing their labor rights and now continue to use them with the bully, ”said the minister. A few words that the popular Ana Belén Vázquez has immediately failed: “You just insult the intelligence of the agents.” “You do insult you with less effective, less salaries and less infrastructure,” said Marlaska, who has not given stitch without thread and has taken chest from his management to the interior front, claiming to have recovered more than 15,000 troops in Catalonia and increased 40 percent of his salaries.

Vázquez, who considers that this competence to Catalonia “is not one more assignment”, but “the greatest betrayal” executed by the Sánchez government to the State Security Forces and Bodies in our country, has been in charge of opening the melon of the sound absence of Marlaska, which did not attend the Interior Summit of the European Union, after knowing the agreement between PSOE and Juns. «He hid five days as Sánchez, but without a letter and then went out to deny the agreement; You are a coward. He has thrown him in face. The Interior head has used a hard tone and has replied that “with health it is not played” and that “there is evidence” of why he spent two days without appearing publicly for health reasons.

This matter has still had a last confrontation between Marlaska and the Vox parliamentarian, Ignacio Gil Lázaro, whom he has accused of “surrendering to Catalonia for demanding of the offender Puigdemont so that Sanchez can continue to have his support”, but not before ending with a notice to navigators. “When Vox governs, he will be a prosperous, strong, united and respected nation,” Gil Lázaro has settled. His partner and spokesman for the parliamentary group, Pepa Millán, who on this occasion has addressed his question to the Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, has criticized the fact that not even the government is not able to explain its own “contradictions” and regretted that they live “installed in indignity.”

“It is an honor that they do not have for us in their contact round,” Millán took advantage of to say, addressing the Executive. Santiago Abascal will be the only formation with which Sanchez does not meet this Thursday in La Moncloa to discuss the increase in defense spending and the 2 percent rise in GDP before 2029 to which the socialist has already committed to Brussels.

Defense expense

Prior to the Calvary of Marlaska, there is already a lack of the president of the Government and his usual face to face with the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had touched the turn of María Jesús Montero. The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has made its way among her party companions this Wednesday when she took the colors to the first vice president for “trying to disconnect Catalonia from Spain with assignment after assignment.”

Something that «if it is so good and progressive and socialist, why in the 11-J electoral program they had the opposite?, He asked. »Getting to agreements is not to give in, it is the essence of politics and democracy. Make it to look “, the Minister of Finance has asked Gamarra while brought out the 1996 Majestic pact that Aznar made” for yielding “to compare it with his that is” for normalizing situations. “

Meanwhile, police and civil guards were demonstrated abroad in front of Congress precisely by the Delegation of Migration Competences to Catalonia, a rule they consider could “put everyone’s security at risk.” The protest has been seconded by Vox deputies, among others, Javier Ortega Smith, who has reported to be before “one more sample of Sánchez’s betrayal and one more step in which he sells national sovereignty in exchange for a handful votes.” Therefore, the right -wing formation asks the PP not to subscribe a pact with the socialists as it has already happened with the Judiciary and set the norm in the Senate.