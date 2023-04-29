This week, Peru and Chile exchanged notes protesting the growing tension at the border with the arrival of hundreds of migrants who left Chilean territory.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry summoned this Thursday night the Chilean ambassador in Lima, Óscar Fuentes, to “express his protest at the lack of collaboration” of the Chilean police in the face of an incident with a group of migrants who tried to cross by force into Peruvian soil. .

At the same time, the Chilean government presented a “diplomatic note of protest” to Peru over the statements of the mayor of the city of Tacna, Pascual Güisa, who called President Gabriel Boric “unnamable and irresponsible” due to the situation in the border area.

In the last days, hundreds of Haitians, Venezuelans and citizens of other countries (including Colombians) have been stranded after leaving Chile and after the latter country tightened immigration controls. Peru prevents their passage claiming that they do not have a stamped passport and valid visa.

Several migrants interviewed by the agency AFP They assure that they only intend to cross Peruvian territory towards their countries of origin.

(Also read: Find out if you apply to request family reunification of Colombians in the US)

Migrants stranded on the border between Peru and Chile.

The Peruvian government of Dina Boluarte, for its part, decreed a 60-day state of emergency on its borders and ordered the dispatch of the military to reinforce police surveillance in those areas.

The measure, which came into effect on April 27, is aimed at combating insecurity, according to the Peruvian president. The Armed Forces will support the tasks of the police in internal control, in accordance with the provisions of the Peruvian Government, which also restricted rights such as freedom of movement and assembly at border crossings with Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia.

(You may be interested: Colombia and Guatemala will have migrant processing centers to travel to the US.)

See also America supports Guterres' efforts to return Ukraine's grain to the global market Our objective now is to control the crisis that has been generated on the border

Between the Peruvian city of Tacna and the Chilean city of Arica, a daily average of between 150 and 200 people have gathered. Despite the protests, Lima assured that both governments have been in contact since April 21 “with the objective of finding, cooperatively, solutions that address the critical migratory and humanitarian situation in the border area in the short and medium term.” .

Stranded migrants camp today on the border with Peru, in Arica.

In the middle of this panorama, This Friday it was learned that Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela are considering opening a humanitarian corridor pSo that hundreds of migrants who left Chilean territory can cross to their countries of origin. The news was confirmed by the Peruvian Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero.

(Keep reading: This will be the centers that the US will open to process immigration cases in Colombia)

For its part, the Chilean government also urged its counterpart to move forward on this proposal.

“Our objective now is to control the crisis that has been generated on the border, but the main objective is to create a humanitarian corridor,” said the Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE