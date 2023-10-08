Migrations are a phenomenon that has occurred in humanity since time immemorial. And the times in which we have lived do not escape this logic. The search for a better quality of life, better working conditions, educational, health and socio-environmental factors, in addition to a more favorable economic situation are some of the elements that people take into account when deciding to move from their city, country. , region or continent to another place. But part of this phenomenon is also due to forced and in many cases irregular displacement, due to war conflicts, natural disasters and climate crises, religious persecutions and undemocratic processes, among others.

In this framework, there are debates at the social level about the contribution and contributions that migrants make to their destination communities. According to a joint study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), migrant populations in countries like Argentina pay more taxes than they generate in government spending.

We also know that at a global level a high percentage of migrants move to urban centers, where opportunities for labor and economic inclusion and social security tend to be effective. In these contexts, migrants have the possibility of becoming beneficial contributors to their new communities, as well as creating spaces for their families to settle and avoid new displacements. In Latin America and the Caribbean, in particular, we are attentive to this reality and that is why at CAF, as a development bank, we place special emphasis on supporting the subnational governments of our member countries. We deploy a series of projects and solutions that seek to give cities and municipalities the possibility of strengthening their institutional and infrastructure capacities, and their relationship with the natural environment to, among other things, offer opportunities to migrant communities around the world that They move to our territory.

For this reason, in August, we became an observer body of the Ibero-American Network of Migration Authorities (RIAM), to contribute to a comprehensive human mobility strategy in the 22 CAF member countries, as well as strengthen the mechanisms of reception, reception, transit and return of migratory cycles. Furthermore, during the meeting organized by the government of Argentina and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) we sought to generate more orderly, humane, fair, egalitarian and safe migration responses for all Latin Americans and Caribbeans.

Our continent is a solution region for global problems. Both in food production, energy generation, biological diversity and ecosystem services to combat climate change, as well as in integration and peace processes, our continent offers opportunities, benefits and possibilities of growth and inclusion for everyone.

To achieve this, it is necessary to continue stimulating regional dialogues that are interdisciplinary and with comprehensive, broad and fair visions regarding the migration phenomenon itself. In the same way, it is urgent to combat global discourses that naturalize and promote an expulsive and violent view of migrants, refugees and human mobility in general. But, above all, it is essential that national governments launch the corresponding regularization processes so that migrants can access the same rights as citizens of the receiving communities.

Migration is a phenomenon that will continue to exist, and all people who decide to move have the right to a dignified and well-lived life. The recognition, integration and regularization of their situation are the first step to guarantee it.