The organization indicated that the tendency of nurses and other health workers to leave parts of Africa or Southeast Asia for better opportunities in richer countries in the Middle East or Europe was already present before the pandemic, but it has increased since then in light of the intensification of global competition.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the World Health Organization, said: “Health care workers are the backbone of any health system, and there are 55 countries with some of the most fragile health systems in the world that suffer from a shortage of health care personnel, and many of them lose these staff due to emigration to other countries.” “.

Ghebreyesus was referring to a new list issued by the organization of countries most at risk of migration of medical personnel, to which eight new countries have been added since it was last published in 2020.

The newly added countries are Comoros, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Timor-Leste, Laos, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

What are the repercussions of the migration of workers in the health sector?

Jim Campbell, director of WHO’s health workforce department, told reporters that safeguards for countries on the list are important so they can “continue to rebuild and recover from the pandemic without additional loss of medical staff due to migration.”

Campbell explained that about 115,000 health care workers around the world died of Covid during the pandemic period, but many more left their profession due to job stress and depression.

The official at the World Health Organization indicated that more than 100 countries have witnessed protests and strikes among health sector workers since the beginning of the pandemic, including Britain and the United States.

He stressed that “we need to protect the workforce if we want to ensure that people have access to health care.”

The World Health Organization says it is not against the migration of health workers if it is properly managed.