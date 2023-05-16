According to official documents released in the early days of 2019, when the López Obrador administration was just beginning, “the migration policy of the Government of Mexico (2018-2024) is established on the basis of full respect for human rights from of a multisectoral, multidimensional, co-responsible, transversal, inclusive approach and with a gender perspective”. On those same days, a open border policy that generated an avalanche of migration who headed toward our northern border with the full support of the federal government. None of that lasted too long, not the words, not the purposes, not the policies.

The Trump administration hardened its positions and let’s assume the version of what happened from the then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, or that of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the truth is that it was decided to do a 180 degree turn on immigration policy, controls for entry into the country were strengthened, hundreds of thousands, millions of people were deported In reality, 27,000 national guards and soldiers were deployed to the borders and during the Trump years the bilateral agenda was parked with the only central issue of migration.

Soon another topic crept in: fentanyl. And sooner still, the intelligence and security agencies must have discovered that both go hand in hand, because since those distant years of 2018-19, it has been organized crime that has taken control of migratory flows.

Since Joe Biden took office, immigration policy on both sides of the border has suffered all kinds of ups and downs. In the White House, they went from good intentions and opening statements to a more restrictive policy in some chapters than Trump’s.

If in the electoral campaign the candidate Biden was amazed that with Title 42 people were not allowed to request asylum on US soil, now it has been institutionalized the impossibility of doing it if you have not previously requested asylum in a third country and for an application in which it is increasingly difficult to get an appointment.

Through the application, it is said that there are about a thousand appointments daily globally, although in reality, the American media estimate that there are just over 700 and when appointments are granted, the designated place may be more than 2,500 kilometers away. away, with an addition, they also say in the American press, to make an appointment you need to do a face scan and for some reason people with darker skin have more difficulties in making the application achieve it. According to government sources, this problem has been solved.

He government of mexico He has played with the immigration issue: has hardened or lightened according to the situation through which the relationship passes. Until a few days ago we were in a period in which everyone was allowed to pass, but since Friday and suddenly not only more soldiers and guards were sent to the border (the number was not reported here, but according to sources from the United States United would be about 26 thousand elements mobilized). In addition, transit permits for migrants were cut off and the 33 immigration stations that existed in the country were closed, using as an alibi the fire suffered in Juárez that caused 40 deaths.

In other words, matching with the end of Title 42 and the entry into force of the so-called Title 8 in the United States that automatically rejects any person who requests asylum without having requested and obtained an appointment in a third country, Mexico practically ordered to close borders for this type of migrationclosed the stations where migrants were sheltered (and on many occasions were detained), the transit permit that prevented an undocumented migrant from being detained and extradited was stopped, and extraditions increased.

Another notable turn of the screw, to put the national immigration policy in conjunction with that approved by the White House.

The support that this means for President Biden at a time when he is constantly and daily hit by the immigration issue is enormous, especially if it extends over time. For Mexico, it implies paying an important political cost, not only because of the relative closure of borders, but and above all because men, women and children who try to reach the American Union are left without any kind of support. if they are not deported first by Mexico. The agreements that both countries have reached in this sense have not been public but it is clear what is the direction and the main lines that they have taken.

The problem is that with the immigration it will not be enough to stabilize the relationship, especially due to the issue of fentanyl. Overdose deaths continue to increase, currently there are about 200 deaths a day, the vast majority of them from fentanyl or its combination with other drugs. And to the extent that the United States, due to the conflict it has with China, cannot stop the shipment of precursors from that country, it will have to concentrate on the countries that industrialize it and convert it into pills or powder for illegal consumption. And none is more important in that sense than Mexico.

The migration-fentanyl clamp can grip the Mexican government and, on the other hand, it is a threat to the United States.

