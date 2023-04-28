The migration crisis has strained diplomatic relations between Chile and Peru this week. The attempt by some 200 undocumented immigrants, most of them Venezuelans, to cross from the northern Chilean city of Arica to the Peruvian city of Tacna led the government of Dina Boluarte to declare a state of emergency in border areas, which meant that the police and military may restrict the exercise of constitutional rights related to free transit, among others. The matter escalated when the mayor of Tacna described President Gabriel Boric as “unmentionable” and “irresponsible” for his management of migration. The Chilean foreign minister, Alberto van Klaveren, summoned the Peruvian ambassador, Jaime Pomareda, on Thursday afternoon to ask him for explanations. In addition, he will file a diplomatic note protesting the comments.

“We must not allow an unnameable and irresponsible person to transfer problems from one border to another,” said Pascual Güisa, mayor of Tacna. The statements come a couple of weeks after the Chilean Public Ministry announced that prosecutors will ask the court for the preventive detention of all foreigners accused of a crime who do not have a National Identity Document (DNI). The Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, responded this morning to the darts thrown by the representative of Tacna: “Words like those do not contribute in the least to take charge of the type of phenomenon that we have in front of us and the role that corresponds to the authorities to handle it in the most appropriate way.

Güisa was not the only Peruvian authority that questioned Boric. The president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, asked the Chilean president and the others to “solve their problems” and “not throw them into another country.” Otárola clarified that they are in talks with the Chilean immigration authorities to resolve the problem “that affects both countries,” but that what happened does not harm bilateral relations.

Between December and March, Chile has redirected between 800 and 1,500 people, according to Interior. The Chilean foreign minister acknowledged that the state of emergency decreed in Peru, which slows the passage of immigrants without documents, “increases the pressure” in the north. “There is an important humanitarian problem. We require the assistance of international organizations with experience in this matter”, said van Klaveren. In the last week, the authorities of both countries linked to the issue have held at least three videoconferences to address the problem.

For at least 10 days, Peru has tried to stop the migratory flow from Chile to its territory. However, dozens of people evaded Peruvian border surveillance on Wednesday, prompting the Peruvian president’s decision to deploy the military. The head of the Tacna Order and Security Division, Ramón Ramos, reported Thursday that there were 86 migrants without documents and that they were taken to the Chilean border area, according to the newspaper. The Republic.

“We are going to have resources to go to support, especially the people most in need, who are children and the elderly who have diseases, and whose destination is not Chile, but to reach Venezuela,” he said Thursday. the mayor of Arica, Gerardo Espíndola, who launched a migratory emergency decree.

State of emergency in Peru

Of all the border points in Peru, the most critical is the Concord Line that divides Tacna and Arica. It has become a busy two-lane highway. “It is a daily average of 60 to 70 people. The highest peak in the last fifteen days has been almost 400 people, but from one day to the next they decrease. That makes us think that they are going through some point,” said Edward Vargas, the Tacna ombudsman.

The migrants, the majority Venezuelans, Haitians and Colombians, have settled in squares and parks, in tents. And that has generated rejection among some neighbors like Andrea Celis, owner of a restaurant. “Tacneños have always been known for having an orderly, clean and safe city. One felt calm to be able to walk with the family, but now unfortunately the streets have once again been invaded by foreigners. Her husband, Renato Márquez, warns that, although “the city does not give for more”, the solution is not to throw them out and leave them to their fate.

The Regional Governor of Tacna, Luis Torres Robledo, has proposed using state-owned abandoned land as temporary shelters for migrants. And as always with migration, some more radical voices have proposed more radical measures, such as a congressman who said that agents in charge of border control should be prepared to shoot if necessary.

This Friday the supreme decree that establishes the state of emergency for 60 days in seven regions that border Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Chile enters into force. The Armed Forces may provide support to the National Police in matters of control and surveillance. In other words, the borders will be militarized. For President Boluarte, there is a correlation between migrants and crime. For this reason, another of her measures is to set a period of six months for them to regularize their immigration status. Those who do not comply with the procedures will be expelled.

Although in the speech in which she announced the state of emergency on Wednesday, the president did not provide figures to support her accusation, the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) has reported that of the 90,000 citizens who are in prison nationwide, 3,714 are foreigners , just over 4%. Of these, the majority —2,464— are of Venezuelan origin. The president of the Congress, José Williams, has indicated that this problem is a South American issue that must be worked on jointly at the level of the foreign affairs ministries of the countries involved. This is an idea that coincides with a message repeated by Boric since he arrived at La Moneda: for him, the solution to the migration crisis, and in this case the Venezuelan one, involves regional cooperation.