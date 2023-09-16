Cuba – On the second and last day of the G77+China, in Havana, the Panamanian foreign minister asked for greater coordination to attack the migration crisis in the Darien and the president of Brazil spoke of a global pact for the use of technology in the region and collaboration with Africa.

Panama’s objective is coordination to execute effective and realistic migration policies that guarantee the human rights of the hundreds of thousands of people who cross the Darién jungle, as it was presented in its speech on the last day of the G77+China.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney asked the delegations that their governments also address “the causes” – such as violence and climate change – that lead to “irregular”, “disorganized” and “uncoordinated” migration.

According to his estimate, between 400,000 and 500,000 people will cross the gap this year on their way to the United States.

For Panama, the effects of this crisis are seen daily in our Darién National Park, bordering Colombia, a dense jungle where we find migrants dying every day on their dangerous journey, he warned.

Panama has received four times more migrants than in a five-year period, which is why it announced in early September a package of measures to confront the migration crisis such as increasing deportations and moving checkpoints for travelers.

Lula focused on a global technological pact

Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during the G77+China Summit at the Havana Convention Palace on September 16, 2023. © AFP – Yamil Lage

In the first visit by a Brazilian president to Cuba since 2014 and since he assumed his third term in January, Brazilian President Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva called for a “global pact” that allows underdeveloped peoples to benefit from big technologies.

He also criticized rich countries for their “unfulfilled commitments” and urged them to “update our vision of sustainable development based on our reality of priorities.”

He added that Brazil grants a special character to scientific-technological cooperation between underdeveloped countries and announced that “we will give new impetus to regional projects through forums such as Celac or the BRICS.”

Lula mentioned the need for joint collaboration with Africa because “it shows that it can help us make a leap in agricultural production.”

He recalled that at the last Amazon summit, in the Brazilian city of Belén, a “broad agenda of cooperation between Amazonian communities” was adopted with a view to “taking advantage of sustainable industrialization, investment in renewable energy and low-carbon agriculture.” “.

The G77+China summit, attended by thirty heads of state and more than a hundred delegations, concludes this Saturday with the presentation of a final declaration on south-south cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

With EFE