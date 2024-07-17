According to the criteria of
“For the first time in more than seven years, USCIS updates its fees to better meet the needs of the agency“to provide timely decisions to those we serve,” said Director Ur M. Jaddou.
Increases in Uscis processing fees They mainly affect migrants seeking to obtain their work permit. and those who for one reason or another were orphaned.
He List of procedures that have adjusted their rates is the next:
- Form I-129Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker;
- Form I-129 CWPetition for Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker – CNMI Only;
- Form I-140Petition for Alien Immigrant Worker;
- Form I-600AApplication for Advance Processing of an Orphan Petition (and Supplements 1, 2, and 3); and
- Form I-600, Petition to Classify Orphan as Immediate Relative.
What is the new fee for the USCIS Nonimmigrant Worker Petition process?
The filing fee with a printed form to process the Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker is US$1,385, plus any additional fees. Additionally, if you are applying as a small employer or nonprofit, you will be charged $695 plus any additional fees, if applicable.
Additional fees for this procedure range from US$300 to US$4,500.if an additional fee is required by Public Law 114-114. No migrant is exempt from these payments.
What is the new fee for the USCIS Immigrant Worker Petition process?
For general service, The fee for the Immigrant Worker Petition process is US$715.plus additional fees, if applicable.
The additional fees applicable to this procedure are valid if you are part of an asylum program Under these conditions:
- If you are a regular petitioner.
- If you are applying as a non-profit organization.
- If you are applying as a small employer.
- If paying by check or money order, please submit the fee separately.
What is the new fee for the USCIS Petition to Classify Orphan as an Immediate Relative?
According to the Uscis fee breakdown site, The new fee for the Petition to Classify an Orphan as an Immediate Relative is US$920 and those who are exempt from payment are:
- File more than one Form I-600 during the approval period for Form I-600A for children who are biological siblings before the proposed adoption.
- They changed their marital status while their petition for combined filing of Form I-600 was pending.
#migrants #suffer #USCIS #fees
Leave a Reply