“For the first time in more than seven years, USCIS updates its fees to better meet the needs of the agency“to provide timely decisions to those we serve,” said Director Ur M. Jaddou.

Increases in Uscis processing fees They mainly affect migrants seeking to obtain their work permit. and those who for one reason or another were orphaned.

He List of procedures that have adjusted their rates is the next:

Form I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker;

Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker; Form I-129 CW Petition for Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker – CNMI Only;

Petition for Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker – CNMI Only; Form I-140 Petition for Alien Immigrant Worker;

Petition for Alien Immigrant Worker; Form I-600A Application for Advance Processing of an Orphan Petition (and Supplements 1, 2, and 3); and

Application for Advance Processing of an Orphan Petition (and Supplements 1, 2, and 3); and Form I-600, Petition to Classify Orphan as Immediate Relative.

New USCIS fees affect a certain migrant sector.

What is the new fee for the USCIS Nonimmigrant Worker Petition process?

The filing fee with a printed form to process the Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker is US$1,385, plus any additional fees. Additionally, if you are applying as a small employer or nonprofit, you will be charged $695 plus any additional fees, if applicable.

Additional fees for this procedure range from US$300 to US$4,500.if an additional fee is required by Public Law 114-114. No migrant is exempt from these payments.

What is the new fee for the USCIS Immigrant Worker Petition process?



For general service, The fee for the Immigrant Worker Petition process is US$715.plus additional fees, if applicable.

The additional fees applicable to this procedure are valid if you are part of an asylum program Under these conditions:

If you are a regular petitioner.

If you are applying as a non-profit organization.

If you are applying as a small employer.

If paying by check or money order, please submit the fee separately.

Migrant worker permit fees increased.

What is the new fee for the USCIS Petition to Classify Orphan as an Immediate Relative?

According to the Uscis fee breakdown site, The new fee for the Petition to Classify an Orphan as an Immediate Relative is US$920 and those who are exempt from payment are: