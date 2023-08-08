EDGARTOWN, Massachusetts — On a sprawling property on Martha’s Vineyard, not far from the coast, Deici Cauro tugged on a hat to keep out the sun. She was bent down to pull weeds when a voice called to her from the other side of the garden, motioning for Caurus to follow her into another garden.

“Vamos?” Cauro replied in Spanish, wondering if they had decided to move.

“Yeah, come on,” her employer replied, causing both women to burst out laughing.

When Cauro fled Venezuela last summer, he never imagined he would be living on a wealthy island.

It’s been 10 months since the Florida government, under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, chartered two flights from Texas that picked up Cauro and 48 other migrants and dropped them off on Martha’s Vineyard, a liberal enclave that until then had little experience with the increase in migration on the US-Mexico border.

The trips left many Venezuelans alarmed. Some were told they were headed for big cities, where there would be plenty of work, care, and housing. But the destination was Martha’s Vineyard. There was no work and no places to stay. Volunteers housed the new arrivals at a local church and arranged transportation. Within days, most were gone, heading for places like New York and Washington—places better equipped than a small island for immigrants to settle.

But not all left. Cauro, 25, is one of at least four who have stayed, forming ties to a community that opened the doors that she could. She is working as a landscaper. Her brother, Daniel, 29, and her cousin, Eliud Aguilar, 28, found work painting and roofing. First they stayed with residents who gave them shelter and then began earning enough for a home of their own, with the four paying $1,000 a month each for a two-bedroom house.

“I didn’t even know where Martha’s Vineyard was, and now I feel welcomed by everyone here,” Cauro said with a wide smile. “I am working, making friends and this is my home now. I do not want to go”.

She said she still found it difficult to trust strangers after being thrown adrift by people she believes used her and her family members as political pawns. She said it was important to pay for herself and not become a burden to the community that hosted her. Her employer, a woman in her 60s who declined to be identified by name because she was employing someone without a work permit, said Cauro felt like part of her family.

Life on “La Isla”, as the migrants call it, is very similar to the new life they had imagined. But getting there was difficult.

Cauro and his relatives left for the United States a month before reaching the border. His brother, Daniel, left behind his wife and two children, Daniela, 8, and Reynaldo, 2. The group eventually crossed into the United States and found refuge in a shelter in San Antonio, Texas. But after the five-night limit, they found themselves stranded. In early September they met a woman named Perla, who offered them a hotel and free flights to “Washington or Oregon,” where the woman said they would find work and housing, the migrants recalled.

Cauro and his brother said they were in shock when they were dropped off near a high school campus in Edgartown, one of the six towns that make up Martha’s Vineyard, and told to knock on doors.

It is not the place they had envisioned for themselves, they said, but it has become the place where they hope to put down roots. Daniel Cauro said that he would like to bring his wife and children from Venezuela once he secures his own legal status. When his family calls him, he tells them to be patient.

Reynaldo asks when he will be home. “I’m at home,” answers Cauro. One day, he tells her, he too will be home with him.

“I didn’t even know where Martha’s Vineyard was, and now I feel welcomed by everyone here.”

Deici Cauro

(second right), one of several immigrants transported to the island of Massachusetts last year who decided to stay.

By: Edgar Sandoval