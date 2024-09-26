Ciudad Juarez.- The Museum of the Border Revolution (Muref) will present a series of activities at the “10th Cultural Days of the Border Revolution 2024 Migration, history and society on the border”, from September 26 to November 20.

Liliana Fuentes, director of Muref, said that the event will include conferences, discussions, a testimonial colloquium and a temporary museum exhibition called “Migrant Suitcases.”

“The 2024 edition of these conferences focuses on migration processes on the Mexico-United States border. The objective is to analyze the dynamic flows of people and social networks that have been present in the binational border scenario of northern Mexico, specifically since the 19th century. The migratory processes that were interwoven in the United States during the Mexican revolutionary feat will be addressed, reviewing the geopolitical context, the causes that motivated migration and its demographic effects in the US,” Fuentes explained.

These activities will take place on September 26, October 15, November 7 and 20 at the Muref facilities.

The “10th Cultural Conference” is an invitation to historical knowledge from multiple academic perspectives, such as debate and collective reflection through three conferences, discussions, and a testimonial colloquium that shares and expresses the different faces of migration, said Fuentes.

Regarding the exhibition, he commented that it is a collection of 47 artistic suitcases made with different techniques.

“Under the premise that we are all, were or will be people in historical or psychological transition, this exhibition suggests an approach to the suitcases that contemporary artists from Ciudad Juárez, El Paso and Mexico City have intervened with very diverse visual techniques and strategies. The collection exhibits 47 suitcases interpreted in the various artistic disciplines that they work in (photography, sculpture, painting and urban artists),” explained the museum director.

For more information about the program, please visit Muref’s official Facebook page.

These activities are free for the public. Muref is located on Avenida 16 de Septiembre and Avenida Benito Juárez, in the Centro area.

