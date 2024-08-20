In the United States borders It is very common for them to occur Concentrations of migrants waiting there with the goal of reaching the North American country and trying to regularize their situation in order to build a life there.

In this context, Near the border of Ciudad Juárez they took the initiative to hold the “Migrant America Cup”a football tournament aimed at entertaining the migrants located there that was organized by the city authorities, as reported on its official website.

In the report they made in Telemundoit can be seen that migrants from Colombia and Venezuela played the final to obtain the tournament trophy, which is the second time it has been held in this town.Two things identify them: their desire to be welcomed in the United States and their love for football.”, they indicate.

Luis Marquez, a player on the Venezuelan migrant team, told the aforementioned media: “It’s a way to distract yourself, to not think so much about that, about the fact that your family is suffering.… well, we have to put in the effort because we want to get there.” In the competition Representatives from two shelters from several countries participatedamong which are, in addition to Colombia and Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.

The competition takes place at the facilities of the 20 de Noviembre Stadium, and even has the particularity that There are also female teams that are part of the tournament..

One of the matches belonging to the Copa América Migrantes in Ciudad Juárez Photo:Ciudad Juarez Press Share

What Juarez authorities say about the migrant tournament on the border with the United States

Santiago González Reyes, who is the director of Human Rights of the Municipality of Ciudad Juárez that organized the second edition of the Copa América Migrante that had Venezuela as champion, mentioned that in said site “Migrants have a place with respect and order”.

“Let’s hope everyone achieves the dreams they are looking for. and while that happens, we will work for the well-being of people on the move,” he told Telemundo.