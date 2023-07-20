Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Kaluga Region opened a criminal case against a migrant for imprisonment of a buyer

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Kaluga Region opened a criminal case on the unlawful actions of a migrant in Obninsk based on the results of an audit supervised by the head of the central department, Alexander Bastrykin. About it reported at the information center of the RF IC.

The media wrote about the incident: a man suspected a supermarket buyer of stealing, after which he took him to the back room, beat him and held him for a long time in a handstand. The actions of the migrant fell under Article 127 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal deprivation of liberty committed with the use of objects used as weapons”).

The suspect was detained, he turned out to be a 21-year-old citizen of the neighboring countries, who is illegally in Russia. Investigators continue to investigate the case.

Earlier, a video appeared of a crowd of Indians beating a tourist with sticks due to the fact that he allegedly hit their car. Five attackers were arrested by the police, the rest were put on the wanted list.