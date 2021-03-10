Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Round 15 of the Powerful Hand League refused to make changes in the standings table, and the round, which the leaders of the Sharjah team missed, resulted in Shabab Al-Ahly winning on Al-Jazira by a 27-26 goal difference, in the Abu Dhabi Pride Hall, and the first half ended in favor of the guests with a goal difference, at a time when Al-Nassr continued his supremacy and his awakening, and preserved the lead after his victory over Al Wasl with a score of 27-24 in the Rashid Bin Hamdan Gymnasium in Al-Nasr Club. -10 for Al-Ainawi, and Mleiha outperformed Al-Wahda with a score of 34-21, which took place between them in a Mleiha hall, and its first run ended 16-12 for the owners of the land, and Dibba Al-Hisn tied with Bani Yas 22-22 in the hall of the fort, after Al-Samawi advanced 12-11 in the first half.

By the end of the fifteenth round, Sharjah maintained the lead, despite its absence from the round with 39, and Al-Nasr team came in 34 points, Al-Ain Al-III 33 points, Maliha IV 32 points, Shabab Al-Ahly V with the same points balance, Wasl VI 28 points, Al-Jazirah Al-seventh with 24 points and Daba Al Hosn Eight has 20 points, and Al Dhafra, Al Wehdah and Bani Yas are in the last three places from the ninth to the eleventh, with 17 points.