“Talking about intimate health and intimate hygiene is a way to reach young people, to make them understand how important it is to know those areas of our body, especially for girls who, unlike boys, cannot visually reach their private parts . Talking about it is a way to make them understand how important it is to know each other, to know those areas of the body, to learn to understand how we are made down there, and then possibly evaluate if we are well, if we are ill and if there is something we can do to improve. our state of well-being”. This was said by Micol Macrì, obstetrician specialized in pelvic floor rehabilitation, during the first stage of the 'My Body Match brings Mannaggia to Sex at the Cinema' tour, the educational format created by the gynecologist Chiara Di Pietro, a highly followed influencer on Instagram with the account @gynecologist_roma.

Destroying “false myths related to the intimate and sexual part – concludes the midwife – is important to make people understand that we are normal and that we are fine the way we are”. The next stages of the tour – created in collaboration with the @My.Body.Match information campaign by Gedeon Richter Italia and always dedicated to students of secondary schools – are scheduled for March 15th at the UCI Casalecchio in Bologna and on the 22nd April at The Space Cinema in Rome.