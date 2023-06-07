The Serie The Midsomer Murders, which began its broadcast in 1997 and is now recovered by Movistar Plus+, among other channels and platforms, is in line with that already tradition of British police series in which the good manners of its protagonists and the distancing of visual gloating in gruesome bloody scenes are its main distinguishing features. Naturally, there are scoundrels, thugs, thieves, mindless and murderers, even some aristocrats, after all, what happens in a town is a reflection of what happens in the world, and Causton, in the fictional Midsomer County, does not is an exception. It will be Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby (John Nettles), of the Crime Investigation Department, with the help of a loyal and obedient sergeant, in charge of solving crimes for the peace of mind of the locals.

From the very active Chief Inspector Vera, with her everlasting coat and hat, to the impeccable Endeavor Morse and Fred Thursday or Inspector Alec Hardy and Sergeant Ellie Miller, protagonists of the excellent broadchurch, among others, share with Barnaby polite professionalism in a murky and cruel world. Midsomer’s stories are based on Caroline Graham’s novels adapted for television by Anthony Horowitz, and their popular acceptance is explained by a couple of facts: 23 seasons have been filmed with a total of 109 chapters, more than enough footage to analyze and exhibit the daily life of a small English town, from the inevitable pints of beer in the local pub to private garden contests or river rowing regattas, no matter how much human evil tries to disrupt the idyllic rural life of that beautiful and country green.

