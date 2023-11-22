BAO Publishing announced that volume 8 of The Midnight Tavern will be released in a few days. It will be possible to purchase it in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from November 24th at the introductory price of €18.00.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

The Midnight Tavern vol. 8

In the small restaurant in Shinjuku – open from midnight to dawn – you can enjoy the typical dishes of authentic Japanese cuisine in peace, while also discovering the flavors of other people’s lives. Yaro Abe’s best-selling culinary manga returns, on which the Netflix original series “Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories” is based.

A tavern that restores color to the soul.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken linethe BAO manga: The Midnight Tavern – Tokyo Stories vol. 8 Of Yaro Abe.

In this eighth volume, the interweaving of the plots and the evolution of the characters are masterful and Characters and situations that date back to the first volume return. Even Toshiki Ayata appears – the actor who plays Kosuzu in the Netflix series – and the (alleged) husband of the mangaka Fumi Saimon, author of the famous manga, also makes a cameo Tokyo Love Story already in BAO’s Aiken line.

And the recipes in this volume are so delicious that they make your mouth water when you read them: fried shrimp, omusoba, enoki mushroom rolls with bacon, roasted corn… these are just some of the dishes that at the tavern table will release stories and emotions among the customers.

The BAO edition collects two original volumes at a time, with the first sixteenth volume in colour, opening page in white silk-screened parchment and dust jacket in natural paper, to respect the design of the original edition as much as possible.

The Midnight Tavern vol. 8 the bookshop and comic shop is available from 24 November 2023

Yaro Abe, born in 1963, discovered his passion for comics during his university years in Waseda. He worked for over twenty years as the director of an advertising agency, until his debut in the world of manga in 2003, the year in which his talent exploded thanks to his victory in the “New Talents” competition of the Shogakukan publishing house. In 2006 he published The Midnight Tavern, which has won numerous awards and which has definitively established Yaro Abe as one of the most interesting manga artists of recent years. The work was transposed into a successful Netflix TV series.