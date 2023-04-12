BAO Publishing announces the release date for the volume 7 of the series The Midnight Tavern – Tokyo Stories Of Yaro Abe. The continuation of the comic series from which the TV series available on Netflix will be available from April 21, 2023 in Italian comic shops and bookstores.

Read more about the volume below.

The Midnight Tavern Vol. 7

Sometimes you just need to take a seat at the tavern counter, order your favorite dish and listen to the stories of those sitting next to you to understand that what you need is already all here. For BAO’s Aiken line, the beloved manga by Yaro Abe is back in which typical Japanese dishes release memories and emotions.

The longer the night, the tastier the food.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: The Midnight Tavern – Tokyo Stories vol. 7 Of Yaro Abe.

In this new release of the best-selling culinary manga the stories are particularly amusing, for the most disparate reasons: names of friends who cause confusion between them, customers who eat only things of the color of the clothes they are wearing… The varied humanity of the tavern open only from midnight to seven does not disappoint, and weaves layered plots, only apparently concluded within a few pages.

Yaro Abe’s ability to make every reader feel like a regular customer of the small restaurant is unparalleled, and is the basis of the success of this manga from which the Netflix original series was made Midnight Diner – Tokyo Stories.

The BAO edition collects two original volumes at a time, with the first sixteenth in colour, the opening page in parchment screen-printed in white and the dust jacket in natural paper, to respect as much as possible the design of the original edition.

The Midnight Tavern Vol. 7 the bookstore and comic shop is available from 21 April 2023.

Yaro AbeBorn in 1963, he discovered his passion for comics during his university years in Waseda. He worked for over twenty years as director of an advertising agency, until his debut in the world of manga in 2003, the year in which his talent exploded thanks to the victory of the Shogakukan publishing house’s “New talent” competition. In 2006 he published The Midnight Tavern, which has won numerous awards and which has definitively consecrated Yaro Abe as one of the most interesting mangakas of recent years. The work was transposed into a successful Netflix TV series.