The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine is working on the conformation of its squad for the Apertura 2021 tournament where they will seek to extend their reign and get the two-time championship, while the permanence of various elements is defined, two to three players will also be incorporated for the team of Juan Reynoso.
One of the players who would be in the sights of the cement producers is the midfielder Aldo Rocha, player who has played for three clubs in the last year (Monarcas Morelia, Mazatlán FC and Atlas), in all of them being captain and who also stayed close to being called up to the Mexican national team at the beginning of 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he could not show off in one of his most lucid moments.
The youth squad of Los Panzas Verdes de León is known for Álvardo Dávila, who was the one who took him from the emerald team to the then Monarchs between 2017 and 2020. The point is that the midfielder signed a contract with the Guadalajara team just last tournament, a situation that will make them negotiate with the red-black board and it will not be easy at all.
The player is valued at 3 million euros In the portal Transfermarkt, so surely the Noria team will make a good investment for its possible incorporation, Rocha He works as a defensive midfielder or midfielder, positions where he has: Luis Romo, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Yoshimar Yotún Y Alexis Gutierrez.
