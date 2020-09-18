One of the most anticipated returns on the museum circuit has just happened. After being closed since March 17, the MIDE, Interactive Museum of Economics, reopened its doors yesterday and makes it aware that today more than ever it is essential to understand financial fluctuations, which is why it prepared the exhibition “The impact of the invisible ”, which seeks that visitors understand how the pandemic has affected the economy of people, the country and the world; in addition to understanding the effects of it on the environment and even on our emotions.

“It is an exhibition designed to understand the moment we are going through that will undoubtedly mark the course of our lives and allow us to find new opportunities for the future,” says Silvia Singer, MIDE’s general director.

“The impact of the invisible” has participatory facilities where the public can express their opinion on aspects related to COVID-19 and four activities related to the theme: “Laboratory against misinformation”, “Put your mask to the test!”, “The challenge belongs to everyone” and “The art of consuming in community”.

Although the economic issues related to the pandemic are a fundamental part of its reopening, the MIDE will also continue with other of its already known activities, such as The Market Simulator and the Climate Change Forum, although with limited capacity. It will also take up the exhibition “Gold and Silver Histories. Coins of Antiquity ”, whose presentation was interrupted by the closure of activities.

Cheaper tickets and all sanitary measures

Due to the economic contingency that the pandemic has brought, the MIDE will offer a discount of $ 45 on the cost of your ticket, so now the entrance is available for only $ 50, this thanks to the support of the Mexican Association of Afores, HSBC and the Association of Banks of Mexico.

Regarding the safety of the attendees, the museum reports that all health protocols have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19: signage, temperature measurement, antibacterial gel dispensers, mats to sanitize footwear, disinfection stations on each floor, constant cleaning of facilities and training for all staff.

The use of a face mask or mask, of course, will be mandatory for everyone who is inside the enclosure.

El Mide awaits all its visitors from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Tacuba 17, Historic Center of Mexico City.