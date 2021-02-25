Israel is in talks with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to establish its counterpart NATO in the Middle East. This is reported by the Israeli TV channel i24NEWS.

It is noted that the countries wanted to create their own alliance in connection with the “growing threat” from Iran. In particular, we are talking about the Iranian nuclear program and the expansion of the country’s influence in the region.

Officially, no diplomatic relations have been established between Israel and Saudi Arabia. However, the countries maintain clandestine contacts and cooperate on security issues. At the end of November last year, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh denied this information.

On September 15, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed a peace agreement at the White House. According to the agreements signed, Abu Dhabi and Manama will recognize Israel, while it will suspend the spread of sovereignty over Jewish settlements in the West Bank. In a joint statement, the countries announced that the move would allow further progress towards peace in the Middle East.