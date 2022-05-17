The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, inaugurated this morning the Middle East Railway Exhibition and Conference, which is being held over two days at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center, with the participation of 10 transport ministers and 250 exhibitors from different countries of the world, in addition to 600 dignitaries and presidents. Executives of all major railway operators from across the region.

Al Mazrouei began his opening speech at the conference by paying tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, stressing that the world and humanity have lost a great leader who was wise and capable of exceptional leadership.

While the CEO of Etihad Rail, Shadi Malek, on behalf of the company and the international conference, extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of His Highness’s assumption of the presidency of the UAE.

The conference, which is being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, will host more than 200 leading speakers in this field from the region and abroad, as it organizes specialized meetings and workshops under the title “Sustainability, Digital Innovation and Innovative Mobility”, and includes more than 100 startups in the smart mobility ecosystem. , showcases new products and innovations that are changing the way we travel and the way urban mobility ecosystems are designed and operated.

