Again the clashes and the deaths, the bullets and bombings between Israel and the Palestinians without anyone noticing today, as it did not happen before, that these peoples, not their leadership, are equally besieged by a destabilizing organization far worse than all the evil the world has seen in those territories.

That enemy is the status quo. The persistent defense by the leaders of both paths of the state of things, which should not admit the slightest modification because its leaders take advantage of it and have lived and survived.

An example is the already very rickety notion of a two-state solution to solve this crisis. That is, the building of the absent Palestinian State together with that of Israel founded in 1948, one year after the partition of the territory set apart by Great Britain in the agreements with France in the distribution of the national fragments of the Ottoman Empire.

But the alternative of the two-state solution it is exhausted. There is nowhere to build what is missing unless there is an unlikely unemployment of the hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers who, with the support of the Armed Forces. Israelis have taken huge chunks of Palestinian land in the West Bank.

In Holon, in Tel Aviv, the destruction. AFP photo

Even, the most probable thing is that in the face of this alley situation, as pointed out by analysts with sharp eyes such as Daniel Kupervaser, it is that at some point that town disarm the Palestinian Authority and surrender to the victorious country, that is Israel, that by annexing these territories, as demanded by the orthodox and right-wing leadership of the country, it must nationalize its inhabitants, sharing Jews and Arabs the same citizenship.

Or discriminate them, which would disintegrate the democratic and republican condition of Israel and that is already manifested at times by the denunciations of an apartheid in progress in the style of the South African racial drama. That dilemma, whose solution is the only thing that could solve this confinement, keeps the status quo alive, neither forwards nor backwards, only there, where everything is, without going deeper.

This is clearly reflected by leaders, such as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has suspended national elections in eternum, the first since 2006, amid the abysmal weakness of his Fatah party. Abbas argued for that remarkably grave decision, that Israel does not guarantee the Palestinians a chance to vote in East Jerusalem.

The strategies

This deformation is also sustained by even more petty interests, of the extremist minorities on both sides. that usually coincide in the same strategy of immutability of things as partners in the cataclysm.

The current crisis has arisen suddenly, by a controversial but curious decision of the incumbent government of Benjamin Netanyahu of ban meetings and prayers of Palestinians at the Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem, in the middle of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

This action gradually became general in clashes inside and outside the historic center of the Old City. The menu was compounded by the simultaneous decision to an eviction of Palestinians of a neighborhood in East Jerusalem and the authorization for a march by ultra-Orthodox Jews who shouted death at the Arabs as they passed through the area.

The ultra-Islamic group Hamas, an organization that from the control of the Gaza Strip also defends the status quo by constantly feeding the hawks on the other side, did not delay in riding in the crisis. He did it with the routine of launching lethal rockets into Israeli cities with impunity, loaded with ammunition such as nails, screws or ground glass, thereby giving a necessary reason to justify the Israeli bombings and appear as the martyrs of the Palestinian people.

The ordeal of those Hamas attacks, which hit Tel Aviv and Ashkelon on Tuesday, causing at least three deaths and several injuries, generated the propitious scenario of what is already a war crisis.

It all happens, and it is important not to lose sight of this point, amidst a unique political tension in Israel. Netanyahu has just failed in his attempt to form a government, a central goal that would help you avoid jail for the causes of corruption against him, which at this time enter the stage of the presentation of evidence.

President Reuven Rivlin has therefore just called on the opposition Yair Lapid, a harsh critic of the prime minister, to undertake this task with a maximum deadline until June. But this violent eruption in the region leaves this centrist politician without much room for maneuver.. With this background, it will hardly be possible to keep allies such as the United Arab List of Mannour Abbas, an Arab Israeli, or the far-right Naftali Bennett, crucial to achieving a majority.

So that everything can end in that there is no new government and elections must be called again. In other words, Netanyahu should stay in power for a while longer, evade justice and win another opportunity, like this, to maintain the status quo.