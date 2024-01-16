The Middle East Crisis | WSJ: Shell suspends shipping in the Red Sea

The shipments were suspended last week, reports the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

British the oil company Shell has suspended all its transports in the Red Sea due to the security situation in the area, says a US newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to the newspaper, the transports have been stopped for the time being. The WSJ bases its news on anonymous sources.

According to the WSJ, Shell suspended its shipments last week after the United States and Britain carried out strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthis have recently disrupted cargo ship traffic in the Red Sea with drone and missile strikes. The Houthis are trying to use strikes to support the Palestinian organization Hamas in Israel's attack on Gaza.

The Houthis initially attacked ships with connections to Israel, but later the rebels announced that American and British ships would also be targets in the future.

Shell stopped using the Red Sea for shipping because the company fears that an attack on its tanker could cause a major oil spill in the area. The company is also concerned about the safety of its ships' crews, WSJ says.

According to the WSJ, a tanker leased by Shell was hit by a Houthi drone attack last month and harassed by Houthi boats.

Shell has not commented on the matter.

In December, rival oil company BP also announced that it had temporarily suspended all its transport through the Red Sea.

About twelve percent of all oil transported by sea passes through the Red Sea.