The Middle East Crisis | Valtonen: It is not known that Hamas planned a terrorist attack on Finland

Professor of Middle Eastern Studies Hannu Juusola urges a healthy skepticism towards the statements of both Israel and Hamas regarding the extremist organization's plans to attack the mission in Stockholm.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) it is not known that the Palestinian extremist organization Hamas planned a terrorist attack against Israel in Finland. Valtonen told STT about it on Sunday.

Valtonen says that although there is now a wide variety of information about the situation in the Middle East, possible terrorist threats are taken very seriously in Finland.

“In Finland, the protection police (supo) is responsible for the matter, with which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cooperates closely,” says Valtonen.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote message service in X on Saturday, that the extremist organization Hamas had planned an attack on the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. Hamas, on the other hand, is According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK denied the plan.

Throughout the fall and winter, Valtonen has had discussions with his colleagues about the war in Gaza and the situation in the Middle East. According to him, the situation could lead to the activation of Hamas or other extremist groups in Europe.

“As long as this kind of phenomenon is noticeable, we try to monitor it. Supo cooperates with its international partners in this matter,” says Valtonen.

According to Valtonen, the war in Gaza has so far been seen in Finland and elsewhere in Europe mainly as peaceful demonstrations.

“Of course, we are worried about the situation, which now arouses many kinds of emotions in people, even despair. What could it possibly lead to?” Valtonen ponders.

Middle East research professor Hannu Juusola urges a healthy skepticism to the statements of both Israel and Hamas regarding the extremist organization's plans to attack the embassy in Stockholm.

“It is clear that Israel's interest and aspiration is to present Hamas as a representative of international terrorism,” Juusola tells STT.

“At the same time, it is not in Hamas' interest to be associated with this type of activity. In that sense, their statements should also be approached very cautiously.”

Hamas spokesman Walid Kilany told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that Hamas has never carried out operations outside the Palestinian territories.

The Israeli newspaper Times of Israel by Israel's intelligence services Mossad and Shin Bet have told about Hamas' plans to attack Sweden. According to the newspaper, in December, Hamas cells were arrested in Denmark, Germany and Holland, who were suspected of planning attacks on Jewish targets.

According to Juusola, there are hardly any special reasons why these countries were mentioned in the plan. He says that all countries have significant targets that can be attacked, as well as large numbers of people of Palestinian background.

“I don't see any reason why Finland can't also be a target of the plans,” says Juusola.

However, according to him, there are smaller districts in Finland and therefore a higher probability of the plans being revealed.

Juusola according to the Gaza war increases the possibility of terrorist attacks on Europe, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories has increased anger towards Western countries.

“In the case of the United States, the anger is related to the concrete support it gives to Israel. In the case of other countries, it is related to passivity.”

In the 1970s, the conflict between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel developed into international terrorism. Juusola sees that the threat is a similar situation. However, Hamas' activities are closely related to Palestine, and if it extends beyond it, it would be a clear change, says Juusola.

Attacks on Europe would not be in Israel's interest, but Hamas' terrorist acts could give impetus to Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories.

“Hamas' attacks are used to justify attacks against Palestinians, because Israel emphasizes that Hamas has broad support among Palestinians,” says Juusola.